MADRID Dec 20 Spanish police searched the
headquarters of the ruling People's Party (PP) for 14 hours as
part of a corruption investigation that earlier this year
threatened to destabilize the government of Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy.
Police entered late on Thursday on the order of examining
Magistrate Pablo Ruz, searching for documents and invoices that
might provide evidence of off-the-book payments linked to
renovation work on the building carried out from 2005 to 2011, a
PP spokesman said. They left the central Madrid building on
Friday morning.
The outcome of the raid was not known, a judicial source
said.
Ruz is looking into an alleged slush fund operated by former
PP treasurer Luis Barcenas, who has testified to channelling
millions of euros of cash donations from construction magnates
into the pockets of party leaders.
Rajoy and other PP leaders have denied wrongdoing and have
not become direct targets of Ruz's investigation.
Rajoy's popularity rating, already hit by an economic crisis
which has left one in four working Spaniards without a job, fell
sharply when the scandal broke, though with the focus of the
investigation still firmly on Barcenas, it has since recovered.
According to court documents, Barcenas hid up to 48 million
euros ($65.6 million) in Swiss bank accounts. The former
Treasurer is in jail pending trial on charges including money
laundering and tax fraud in a separate corruption case.
He has also been charged in the slush fund case.
