(Adds comment by Prime Minister)
MADRID Dec 20 Spanish police searched the
headquarters of the ruling People's Party (PP) for 14 hours on
Thursday and Friday as part of a corruption investigation that
earlier this year threatened to destabilize the government of
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.
Police entered late on Thursday on the order of examining
Magistrate Pablo Ruz, searching for documents and invoices that
might provide evidence of off-the-book payments linked to
renovation work on the building carried out from 2005 to 2011, a
PP spokesman said.
The outcome of the raid on the central Madrid building was
not known, a judicial source said. The search ended on Friday
morning.
Speaking at a press conference in Brussels, Rajoy said he
had given instructions to the party to collaborate fully with
the investigation.
"I have absolute respect for any decision made by the
courts. We're waiting for their decision, though we're not
worried," Rajoy said.
Ruz is looking into a slush fund that former PP treasurer
Luis Barcenas says he ran to channel millions of euros of cash
donations from construction magnates into the pockets of party
leaders.
Rajoy and other PP leaders have denied wrongdoing and have
not become direct targets of Ruz's investigation.
Rajoy's popularity rating, already hit by an economic crisis
which has left one in four working Spaniards without a job, fell
sharply when the scandal broke, though with the focus of the
investigation still firmly on Barcenas, it has since recovered.
According to court documents, Barcenas hid up to 48 million
euros ($65.6 million) in Swiss bank accounts. The former
Treasurer is in jail pending trial on charges including money
laundering and tax fraud in a separate corruption case.
He has also been charged in the slush fund case.
($1 = 0.7316 euros)
(Reporting by Rodrigo de Miguel; Writing by Paul Day; Editing
by Julien Toyer, John Stonestreet)