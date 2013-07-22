MADRID, July 22 Spain's prime minister said on
Monday he would appear before parliament to face questions over
a corruption scandal, relenting to pressure from the opposition
which had threatened a no-confidence vote if he refused.
"I have talked to the head of parliament and I have told him
that I would ask to appear at the end of the month or at the
beginning of August," Mariano Rajoy told a joint news conference
with Romanian Prime Minister Victor Ponta.
Rajoy's People's Party (PP) had used its strong majority in
parliament to block his appearance but pressure mounted last
week when the opposition Socialists threatened a symbolic
no-confidence vote.
Rajoy has denied any wrongdoing in a scandal involving
allegations of illegal donations by construction magnates that
were supposedly distributed as cash payments to him and other
party leaders.
"I will appear before parliament in order to give full
explanations because I believe that's where I should do it,"
Rajoy said.
The scandal comes at a bad time for Rajoy who had hoped
tentative signs of economic recovery in Spain might restore a
public image already damaged by tough spending cuts and months
of social unrest amid a prolonged recession.
His party's former treasurer, Luis Barcenas, was arrested in
June and charged with bribery, money laundering, tax fraud and
other crimes. He says he paid 90,000 euros ($118,200) to Rajoy
and party Secretary General Maria Dolores Cospedal in 2009 and
2010.