ROME Feb 23 Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said he would speak with the European Commission regarding Spain's deficit target in light of the fact that the country's economic output will shrink in 2012 according to new EC forecasts published on Thursday.

Spain's current 2012 deficit target, set by the European Union, is 4.4 percent of economic output, but it was set when the country's gross domestic product was forecast to grow this year and is now seen as almost impossible to reach.

Rajoy was speaking at a news conference in Rome after meeting with his Italian counterpart, Mario Monti.