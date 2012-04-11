MADRID, April 11 Spanish Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy asked other European Union leaders and policymakers on
Wednesday to be more cautious when they talk about Spain.
"I wish to say the following with regard to some statements
which have been made in the EU, and more explicitly last night
by some EU leaders," Rajoy told parliamentarians from his
governing People's Party
Media reports cited Italy's Prime Minister Mario Monti as
saying on Tuesday that Spain's financial problems were the main
reason for renewed tensions on debt markets in Europe.
"We hope that they assume their responsibilities and are
more cautious in their statements," Rajoy added. "We don't talk
about other countries. We wish other EU and euro zone countries
the best. What is good for Spain is good for the euro zone."