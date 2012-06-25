MADRID, June 25 The Spanish government will soon take new measures aimed at stimulating economic growth and creating jobs, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Monday in a speech to business leaders.

"Soon there will be new economic measures with no objective other than (economic) growth and creating employment," Rajoy said. He gave no details, but also said Spain was fully committed to cutting its public deficit.

He also said that European leaders, at a summit later this week, should set out a precise calendar for achieving further economic and fiscal integration in the euro zone.