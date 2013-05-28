BRIEF-S&P says Republic of Ecuador's US$2 billion series of notes rated 'B'
* S&P says Republic of Ecuador's US$2 billion series of notes rated 'B' Source text : (http://bit.ly/2rS8wXT)
PARIS May 28 Spain's Rajoy said on Tuesday that both the European Investment Bank and European Central Bank should do more to help credit flow to small businesses.
Speaking at a conference on youth employment in Paris, Rajoy also said the European Union "should establish a mechanism to temporarily exclude from the national deficit, for the purposes of the excessive deficit procedure, the cost of exemptions granted from social security contributions when young people are hired."
(Updates prices) SAO PAULO, May 30 Latin American currencies seesawed on Tuesday as falling oil prices and a strong batch of U.S. economic figures fueled caution among traders. Signs of a resurgence in Libya's oil output reignited concerns over global oversupply, hammering prices of crude futures. The slump dampened demand for commodity-linked assets. Investors also dialed back bets on a slow pace of U.S. interest rate hikes after U.S. consumer spending recorded its bigg