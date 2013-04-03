MADRID, April 3 Spanish Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy on Wednesday called for Europe to implement growth
policies to balance its austerity drive and for countries with
room for fiscal manoeuvre to increase public spending.
"Europe is the only region in the world in recession. To
overcome this situation we need three things: every country
needs to do its homework, we need more (European) integration
and we need growth policies," Rajoy said in a televised speech
to leaders of his People's Party.
"That's why countries which can afford it should spend
more."
Rajoy also said the Spanish economy would clearly grow in
2014 while 2013 would remain tough.