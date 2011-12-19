* Rajoy says Spain faces enormous difficulties
* Rajoy will be sworn in, name his cabinet on Wednesday
* Spain's new PM to detail cuts Dec. 30
By Andrés González and Paul Day
MADRID, Dec 19 Spain's incoming Prime
Minister Mariano Rajoy took aim at his country's economic woes
on Monday, promising deep spending cuts at all levels of
government while offering tax breaks for companies.
It was a salvo in the near impossible task of balancing
fiscal discipline with the need to stimulate growth. Spain is
sliding into recession, but must meet harsh European austerity
demands as the euro zone debt crisis widens.
In his first speech to the country's new Parliament, Rajoy
said budget stability, a costly fresh round of bank
consolidations and reforms to Spain's economy, such as its rigid
labour law, would be his central objectives.
"We are confronting enormous difficulties and must make very
demanding efforts," Rajoy, whose centre-right People's Party was
elected by a landslide in November, told Parliament. After a
two-day debate the self-proclaimed "Mr. Normal" will be sworn in
by King Juan Carlos on Wednesday and name his cabinet.
The euro zone's fourth-largest economy is at the centre of
the bloc's debt crisis and investors have driven up Spain's
borrowing costs to near-unsustainable levels.
But Rajoy's promises of more austerity has boosted
confidence and debt yields have fallen from euro-era highs since
the election. The risk premium on Spanish benchmark bonds over
German equivalents narrowed on Monday to around 331 basis points
. This compares with 491 for Italy.
Rajoy began his address with dire warnings for the
struggling economy, which is believed to have already fallen
into its second recession in three years. Domestic demand is
flagging and export growth slowing.
Spain's unemployment rate, moreover, is more than double the
European Union average at 21.5 percent.
RAJOY MAY BE IRRELEVANT
Economists said Rajoy may make all the right moves but still
fail to save Spain.
"The reforms are spot-on, but Spain is facing headwinds that
may be beyond Rajoy's measures," said Silvio Peruzzo, economist
at RBS.
"The key issue remains that Spain is still extremely
vulnerable to any wrong decisions that could be potentially made
at a European level, and measures could also be undermined by a
deteriorating growth outlook," Peruzzo said.
Efforts by the 17 euro zone members to solve their debt
problems comprehensively have been slow coming and relatively
unsuccessful to date.
Rajoy said if Spain met its public deficit goal of 6 percent
of gross domestic product in 2011 -- which most economists say
is unlikely -- the Treasury would need to find 16.5 billion
euros ($21.5 billion) in savings next year to meet the next
target.
However, in a later questions and answer
session in the lower house, Rajoy said he would try to avoid
raising taxes to meet the target although
m eeting the goal was a priority .
"I have to say, my intention is to not raise taxes
because I believe that, in times like these, as small businesses
are facing difficulties, it is not right to do
so , " he said.
He said he would implement a hiring freeze on most of the
public sector and announce detailed spending cuts on Dec. 30.
But Rajoy outlined some immediate tax benefits for companies
in order to boost employment and demand. Small companies and the
self-employed will not have to pay taxes before clients have
paid them, as they currently do.
Small companies that make their first hire will get a 3,000
euro tax benefit, and corporations with less than 5 million
euros in revenue will be put into a more favourable tax bracket.
Another business-friendly measure he announced was to move
public holidays that fall in the middle of the week to the
closest Monday or Friday. This should discourage people from
taking more time to stretch the holiday.
He also said banks must sell off billions of euros in
property assets -- the hangover from a building bubble that
burst in 2007 -- and then be recapitalized.
But Rajoy did not say whether or not he would form a
state-owned bad bank to hold the assets after party sources said
he was studying doing so.
The new prime minister took a swipe at the Spanish central
bank and its handling of the restructuring of the financial
system battered by the property sector meltdown.
"I will change the supervision and regulatory system of the
Bank of Spain to streamline it and avoid the indecisiveness and
barricades that characterise it," he said.
He said he would raise pensions in real terms -- after the
Socialists had frozen them -- but pledged that would be his only
spending increase.
He also hinted at reforms to the country's treasured public
health system saying his party will redefine the basic services
that the state would guarantee for everyone.
Ben May, an economist with Capital Economics, said Rajoy's
measures "are a step in the right direction but I am not sure
they will do much to end the sovereign's problems with such
reluctance to hold the country's debt."