MADRID Dec 8 Spanish Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy urged more unity for Europe and said a banking union for
the region should be finalised this month, El Pais reported in
an interview published on its website late on Sunday.
Spanish politicians are not impervious to the consequences
of corruption, Rajoy told El Pais, and he denied any parallel
accounting in his party in relation to a slush fund scandal that
has dogged the centre-right People's Party this year.
The country recently tumbled 10 places to rank 40th in a
global index of perceived official corruption following a spate
of scandals in the ruling People's Party and the royal
family.
Spain was at the heart of the euro zone debt crisis last
year, but emerged from recession in the third quarter and is
funding itself comfortably on the money markets once more
following a European Central Bank pledge to defend the euro at
all costs.
Rajoy said the worst was over for Europe and member states
must now work towards greater growth and integration.
"What concerns me most is that all European governments,
especially that of Germany, ... have a clear view of where we
are headed."
The remaining details regarding the supervisory banking
union for the monetary union must be sewn up in December, he
said.
"It's very important that all the decisions about the design
of the banking union are finalised in December," he said. "The
priority for Spain is that the matter is closed."