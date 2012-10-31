BRIEF-Arkan Al Kuwait Real Estate purchases investment property in Salmiya
* Purchases investment property worth 1.2 million dinars in Salmiya Source:(http://bit.ly/2qMY0xh) Further company coverage:
MADRID Oct 31 Spain will come out of its current crisis through a combination of domestic reforms and policy decisions taken at a European level, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said in parliament on Wednesday.
"Overcoming the crisis depends on national reforms but also European policies," Rajoy said.
The Spanish leader has kept financial markets guessing as to whether he will ask for a financial rescue from the European Union.
"The European Union is moving, but at a pace that can seem desperately slow to some of us," he also said.
* Purchases investment property worth 1.2 million dinars in Salmiya Source:(http://bit.ly/2qMY0xh) Further company coverage:
VALLETTA, June 4 Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat won a second term in office after calling a snap parliamentary election last month to counter allegations of corruption against his wife and some of his political allies.