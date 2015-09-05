(Adds details, confirmation)
MADRID, Sept 5 Six people were killed and
several others injured when a rally car spun out of control at
the Coruna rally in the northwestern Spanish region of Galicia
on Saturday, the Civil Guard said.
The driver lost control and skidded off the track killing
four women, one of whom was pregnant, and two men.
About a dozen people were hurt.
"One of the drivers took the track at a much higher speed
than he should have and he veered off a curve, slamming into
around 20 people," a Civil Guard spokesman said.
Television footage showed a rally car careering off a
woodland track into a throng of onlookers in a cloud of dust.
Local media reported that the driver and co-driver were
unharmed. The spokesman was unable to confirm that information.
"The Coruna Rally is in mourning. My deepest condolences to
the bereaved and wishes for a complete recovery of those
injured," Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, who is from Galicia,
said on his official Twitter feed.
(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary and Jesus Aguado; Editing by
David Clarke)