NEW YORK May 29 Egan-Jones Ratings cut Spain's credit level yet again on Tuesday, the third downgrade from the agency in less than a month as the country's weak banks continue to worry investors.

The firm cut Spain to B from BB-minus.

Much as it did in downgrades last week and in late April, the company pointed to deteriorating public finances and worries that the country will be faced with sizable payments to support its banking sector.