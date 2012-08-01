MADRID Aug 1 Standard and Poor's Ratings
Services affirmed Spain's sovereign rating at BBB+/A-2 on
Wednesday, citing the country's strong commitments to economic
and fiscal adjustments, and said its outlook remained negative.
S&P's said it expected Spain's debt-to-GDP ratio to stay
under 80 percent beyond 2015 as loans to distressed banks are
likely to be eventually mutualised by the euro zone.
The success of Spain's efforts will largely depend on bold
steps being taken by the euro zone to stem market pressure, the
agency said, including financial support from European peers and
the European Central Bank.
The country's rating could also be affected by persistent
budget deviations in the 17 autonomous regions, it added.