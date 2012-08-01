* S&P keeps Spain's BBB+ rating, negative outlook
* Ratings agency says reforms, euro zone support key
* Regional budgets also in focus
MADRID, Aug 1 Standard and Poor's Ratings
Services affirmed Spain's sovereign rating on Wednesday, citing
its commitment to economic and fiscal adjustments, though warned
it risked losing investment grade if euro zone support failed to
boost confidence.
The agency reiterated Spain's BBB+/A-2 rating and kept its
negative outlook due to multiple risks facing Spain in
rebalancing its economy and the ability of euro zone leaders to
stabilise markets, and other possible threats.
However, it said the country's outlook could be revised to
stable if the government was successful in reining in its public
finances and if a euro zone support program was implemented.
"We could also lower our ratings on Spain - potentially by
as much as a rating category (i.e. below 'BBB-') - if we see
that euro zone support fails to engender confidence sufficient
to keep government borrowing costs at levels consistent with
debt sustainability, and a primary general government budget
position in broad balance," S&P said.
Spain is at the centre of the 2-1/2 year euro zone debt
crisis after asking for up to 100 billion euro ($123 billion) to
help recapitalise its struggling banks, and it faces mounting
costs from its overspending regions as it fights to deflate the
public deficit.
The conservative government has passed a string of budgetary
measures aimed at cutting debt, though concerns its efforts will
be scuppered by a deep recession and failure to confront the
crisis at a European level has pushed risk premiums sky high.
BOLD STEPS
The success of Spain's efforts will largely depend on bold
steps being taken by the euro zone to stem market pressure,
including financial support from its European peers and the
European Central Bank, S&P said, adding this was its baseline
scenario.
Spanish debt yields in the secondary markets fell from
euro-era highs last week after ECB head Mario Draghi said he
would do whatever is necessary to support the single currency,
fuelling investor hopes of decisive action by the central bank.
The ECB holds its monthly governing board meeting on
Thursday, shortly after Spain faces rising yields to auction up
to 3 billion euros of medium- and long-term debt.
"On the other hand, we could revise the outlook on the
rating to stable if the government's budgetary and structural
reform measures, coupled with a successful euro zone support
program, stabilize Spain's credit metrics," it said.
S&P said it expected Spain's debt-to-GDP ratio to stay under
80 percent beyond 2015 as loans to distressed banks are likely
to be eventually mutualised by the euro zone.
The aid for the Spanish banks is due to come before the end
of the year and will likely be granted first to the Spanish
government, lifting its debt levels by around 10 percentage
points, before being funnelled to the banks.
However, plans by euro zone leaders to create a single
banking union in the region mean that debt could be taken off
the state's books.
S&P added that the country's rating could also be affected
by persistent budget deviations in the 17 autonomous regions,
which are fighting to reduce budget deficits in the midst of the
deep economic downturn.