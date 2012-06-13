BRIEF-Brown Capital Management reports 5.22 pct passive stake in Paycom Software
* Brown Capital Management, Llc reports 5.22 percent passive stake in Paycom Software Inc as of May 31 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 13 Rating agency Egan-Jones on Wednesday cut Spain's sovereign rating to CCC-plus from B, putting the country's debt deep into speculative territory as the beleaguered banking system continues to weigh.
The rating cut - Egan-Jones' fourth since April for Spain - carries a negative outlook, as well.
"As we expected, Spain requested support for its banking sector and will probably need cash for weaker provinces," Egan-Jones said in a statement, adding "watch for more requests for support from the banks and money creation."
* KCG Holdings Inc - on june 5, unit entered first amendment to credit agreement,amends certain credit agreement, dated june 5, 2015 - sec filing