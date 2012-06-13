NEW YORK, June 13 Rating agency Egan-Jones on
Wednesday cut Spain's sovereign rating to CCC-plus from B,
pushing the country's debt deep into speculative territory as
the beleaguered banking system continues to weigh.
The rating cut, Egan-Jones's fifth for Spain this year,
carries a negative outlook.
"As we expected, Spain requested support for its banking
sector and will probably need cash for weaker provinces,"
Egan-Jones said in a statement.
"Watch for more requests for support from the banks and
money creation," it added.
Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Saturday to lend Spain
up to 100 billion euros to shore up its teetering banks, and
Madrid said it would specify precisely how much it needs once
independent audits report in just over a week.
Fitch last week slashed Spain's credit rating by three
notches to BBB and agency signaled it could make further cuts as
the cost of restructuring the country's troubled banking system
spirals.
Standard & Poor's cut its credit rating on Spain by two
notches to BBB-plus from A in April.
Spain has an A3 rating from Moody's Investors Service. All
three of those agencies have a negative outlook on Spain's
rating, as well.
Spain is working to trim spending, but economists fret those
very austerity measures could delay a return to growth.