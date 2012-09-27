BRIEF-Agree Realty increases its 2017 guidance and provides update on investment activity
NEW YORK, Sept 27 Ratings agency Egan-Jones on Thursday cut Spain's sovereign rating further into junk status, citing the country's faltering banks and struggling regional governments.
The agency cut Spain to CC from CC-plus, deep into speculative territory, for Egan-Jones' seventh downgrade of the sovereign so far this year.
"Spain will inevitably be faced with (additional payments) to support a portion (of) its banking sector and for its weaker provinces," Egan-Jones said in a statement.
The downgrade comes as markets are awaiting word on a rating review from Moody's Investors Service, which is expected to render a verdict on the country by the end of the month.
