NEW YORK, Sept 27 Ratings agency Egan-Jones on Thursday cut Spain's sovereign rating further into junk status, citing the country's faltering banks and struggling regional governments.

The agency cut Spain to CC from CC-plus, deep into speculative territory, for Egan-Jones' seventh downgrade of the sovereign so far this year.

"Spain will inevitably be faced with (additional payments) to support a portion (of) its banking sector and for its weaker provinces," Egan-Jones said in a statement.

The downgrade comes as markets are awaiting word on a rating review from Moody's Investors Service, which is expected to render a verdict on the country by the end of the month.