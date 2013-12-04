BRIEF-A Brown says designation of Roel Z Castro was changed to president and CEO
* Designation of Roel Z. Castro as president was changed to president and chief executive officer
NEW YORK Dec 4 Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday revised the outlook on Spain's government bond rating to stable from negative, citing a rebalancing of and a brighter medium-term view for the country's economy.
Moody's also affirmed Spain's Baa3 government bond rating.
Among the key drivers behind the outlook revision, Moody's said in a statement, were "evidence of a sustained rebalancing of the Spanish economy and improving medium-term economic prospects, which supports Moody's view that Spain's public finances are on a slowly improving trend."
* Trading in shares of Pioneer Global Group Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On 29/3/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seeks trading halt pending release by company of an announcement relating to a major acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: