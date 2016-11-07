(Updates with detail )
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON Nov 7 Ratings agency Moody's said on
Monday that Spain's new minority government would struggle to
implement economic reforms, an assessment it called credit
negative.
Mariano Rajoy was sworn in for a second term as prime
minister a week ago, ending 10 months of political deadlock.
Last week he unveiled his new cabinet team, who opposition
parties said would pursue the same austerity policies as before
and seemed disinclined to the negotiations Rajoy has promised in
order to win support for his legislation.
The lack of a majority and the fragmented nature of
parliament were "major stumbling blocks" to efforts to address
weak public finances, with passage of the 2017 budget the
government's first big test, Moody's said.
"Consequently, we have little confidence that Spain will
meet the fiscal targets set by the European Commission," the
ratings agency said in a note. It did not expect this year's
deficit target of 4.6 percent of GDP to be met.
Rajoy will enjoy backing for some reforms from the liberal
Ciudadanos (Citizens) party. But unless he can get other parties
- notably the opposition Socialists - on board, his government
may not survive a full term.
A lifting of the political uncertainty that followed two
inconclusive elections in the past year has helped boost Spanish
government bonds in recent weeks.
Spain's 10-year borrowing costs are around 43 basis points
lower than the Italian equivalent, the largest difference
between the two since February 2012.
Any signs that Rajoy's government will struggle could end that
outperformance, analysts say.
Moody's, which gives Spain an investment grade ranking of
Baa2 with a stable outlook, said a third election was possible.
It said it expected economic growth to slow to 2 percent in
2017 on lower investment spending and fallout from Britain's
decision to leave the European Union.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by John Stonestreet)