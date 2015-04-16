(Adds release from custody, Rato quote to EFE, background)
By Emma Pinedo and Elisabeth O'Leary
MADRID, April 16 The home and office of former
International Monetary Fund chief Rodrigo Rato were searched on
Thursday as part of a tax and money laundering investigation
into his personal wealth, Spanish judicial officials said.
Earlier, cameras showed Rato, a former Spanish economy
minister, wearing a suit without a tie and being escorted from
his home by police and tax officials amid heavy media presence.
He was later released after cooperating with authorities who
seized documents relevant to the investigation, a judicial
source said.
Rato was quoted by news agency EFE as saying he had
"confidence in Spain's judicial system" and had been helpful to
officials who carried out the search.
Judicial officials will now decide on the basis of those
documents whether suspicions of money laundering, fraud and
asset stripping have any legal basis, the judicial source said.
They will then decide whether or not to name a magistrate to
open formal proceedings against him.
Rato's lawyers, Oliva-Ayala, confirmed they represent him
but could not immediately comment, while several calls and an
email seeking comment from someone who has acted on his behalf
in the past were not returned.
Spain's state prosecutor had requested a search of Rato's
home as part of an investigation focused on the former IMF
managing director as well as "other people", according to a
brief court statement in which further details were not
provided.
Rato is a former Spanish deputy prime minister who was long
a leading light of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's centre-right
Popular Party (PP) before being implicated in two other judicial
cases.
Magistrates are investigating the alleged widespread misuse
of company credit cards for personal expenses during Rato's
tenure as chairman of the bailed-out Bankia.
Rato is also one of several former managers under
investigation for fraud as courts separately decide whether
Bankia's 2011 stock market flotation was flawed. He denies
wrongdoing in both cases.
Spain holds regional and local elections next month and a
general election towards the end of the year in which the PP is
expected to suffer heavy losses because of the implication of
big party names in graft investigations in recent years.
Coming at a time in which unemployment affects almost one in
four and most ordinary Spaniards are poorer than before an
economic downturn six years ago, graft cases cause particular
public outrage.
Opinion polls consistently show corruption is among Spanish
voters' top concerns, and discontent with the political class
has fostered the rise of two new parties, Podemos and
Ciudadanos, which are predicted to win significant voter support
this year.
(Reporting by Emma Pinedo, Jesus Aguado and Elisabeth O'Leary;
Writing by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Kevin Liffey, Toni
Reinhold)