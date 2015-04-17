MADRID, April 17 Spain's government on Friday
sought to distance itself from a money-laundering investigation
into a former heavyweight of the ruling People's Party (PP),
Rodrigo Rato, in an election year in which corruption has become
a major theme.
Customs agents searched the home and office of the former
economy minister on Thursday. Rato is also a former head of the
International Monetary Fund and was chairman of Bankia
when the bank was bailed out by the state in
2012.
Judicial officials have yet to decide whether allegations of
money-laundering, fraud and asset-stripping against him have any
basis. Rato's lawyers Oliva-Ayala did not reply to requests for
comment.
Reuters photographers saw agents still searching his
workplace on Friday morning.
Asked whether the PP was worried about a backlash from the
investigation into Rato's personal wealth, ministers at the
weekly government news conference said it had nothing to do with
his former public roles.
"The tax office does its work independently of time and
place, of whether or not there are elections and regardless of
whether it affects politicians from any party," Deputy Prime
Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said.
Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro, meanwhile, said tax
authorities had been investigating Rato's affairs for some time.
Magistrates are investigating the alleged misuse of company
credit cards for personal expenses during Rato's tenure as
chairman of Bankia.
An investigation is also under way into whether Bankia's
2011 stock market flotation was flawed. Rato denies wrongdoing
in both cases.
The latest probe comes at a sensitive time for the PP, with
the two mainstream parties expected to suffer heavy losses in
regional and general elections this year as Spaniards grow weary
of economic hardship and political corruption.
Images of Rato being escorted from his residence on Thursday
evening by customs agents were splashed on newspaper front
pages.
Rato was later released. A judicial source said he was
cooperating with authorities. Rato was quoted in El Pais
newspaper on Friday as saying he did not have any companies in
any tax havens or any country outside the European Union.
(Reporting by Emma Pinedo and Blanca Rodriguez; Writing by
Sarah White; Editing by Sonya Dowsett and Andrew Roche)