* Former economy minister feared he could lose bodyguards
* Socialists seize on corruption as an election issue
* Rato focus of public anger since economic crisis
By Inmaculada Sanz and Adrian Croft
MADRID, Aug 14 Spain's interior minister on
Friday denied interfering in a legal case against former IMF
chief Rodrigo Rato, saying Rato had sought a controversial
meeting with him because he feared for his safety.
Jorge Fernandez Diaz has faced a political storm since it
emerged he held private talks with Rato, a former deputy prime
minister and economy minister, at his ministry on July 29 to
discuss what he said were personal matters.
Rato, 66, a former leading light in the ruling conservative
People's Party who headed the International Monetary Fund from
2004 to 2007, is a target of tax, money-laundering and other
investigations. He denies any wrongdoing.
Rato has become a focus of Spanish public anger over alleged
corruption in high places laid bare by the country's devastating
economic crisis.
The Socialists and other opposition parties, seizing on an
issue that could damage Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's People's
Party (PP) in national elections later this year, demanded that
Fernandez Diaz clarify why he had met Rato, suggesting he was
receiving preferential treatment.
Fernandez Diaz, who asked for a special session of a
parliamentary committee to defend himself, said the meeting had
nothing to do with Rato's legal problems but involved his
security which was why he had tried to keep it confidential.
"Mr Rato came to the ministry to talk to me about a
well-founded concern affecting his personal security," Fernandez
Diaz told the committee.
"He told me of his particular concern about the serious
threats and insults that both he and people in his close circle
were receiving, (about) situations in which he was being
assaulted and verbally rebuked as well as reiterated threats
received through other channels, particularly social networks."
More than 400 offensive or threatening messages against Rato
or his family had been posted on Twitter, he said.
Rato, in common with other former senior ministers, has
official bodyguards and he feared these might be taken away as
part of government cuts, Fernandez Diaz said.
He indicated that Rato's bodyguards would not be removed,
saying it would be irresponsible to ignore the risks he faced.
The opposition Socialists, who on Thursday asked prosecutors
to investigate whether Fernandez Diaz had committed a crime by
meeting Rato, were sceptical, saying Rato could have gone to the
police if he feared for his safety.
Calling for Fernandez Diaz's resignation, Socialist
spokesman Antonio Trevin accused the government of not taking
the fight against corruption seriously.
Apart from the money-laundering probe, a separate case is
examining what investigators believe was the flawed 2011
flotation of bailed-out bank Bankia, where Rato was chairman.
Magistrates are also looking into the alleged widespread
misuse of company credit cards for personal expenses during
Rato's tenure at the bank.
(Editing by Digby Lidstone)