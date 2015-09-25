(Adds CVC comment, details on timing)

By Andrés González

MADRID, Sept 25 Spanish hospital group QuironSalud, 61 percent owned by private equity firm CVC , is studying the sale of part of its real estate assets, a company spokesman said.

"It's a deal we're looking at," the spokesman for QuironSalud said.

The company owns more than 40 hospitals in Spain and its real estate assets are worth around 600 million euros in total($671 million), two sources with knowledge of the deal said.

It is studying the sale of 49.9 percent of the assets, which would be grouped into a special purpose vehicle, the sources said. CVC declined to comment.

The deal would enable QuironSalud to bank some cash upfront from the sale. It would then continue to operate the hospitals and health centres, paying rent on the properties and providing an income for its fellow investor in the vehicle.

The sale is likely to be launched in November, one of the sources said.

"It's a transaction geared towards generating liquidity, which carries an exclusive rental contract, helping to guarantee returns," a third source with knowledge of the deal said. ($1 = 0.8938 euros) (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day and David Evans)