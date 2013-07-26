MADRID, July 26 Spanish property firm Realia said on Friday it had signed an 847-million-euro ($1.12 billion) syndicated debt restructuring deal, extending maturity to June 30 2016.

Realia, partly owned by builder FCC, said the agreement was nevertheless subject to a report by an independent expert, and also included a commitment to attempt to repay a "significant" part of the debt in cash.

($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Paul Day)