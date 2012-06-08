BRUSSELS, June 8 If Spain requests Europe's help in bailing out its banks this weekend, the process is likely to involve bonds from the euro zone's EFSF bailout fund being injected into Spanish banks with no new capital raised, a euro zone official said on Friday.

Euro zone officials are scheduled to hold two conference calls on Saturday to discuss next steps in a likely rescue of Spain's banking sector, with deputy finance ministers speaking first and all 17 euro zone finance ministers later.

The aim is to shore up Spain's weakest banks, which are stricken with billions of euros of bad property loans and other non-performing debt, and need to be recapitalised.

The exact amount Spain needs remains unclear, although sources have told Reuters that an estimate by the International Monetary Fund, to be given to Spain on Friday and published on Monday, shows a need for at least 40 billion euros ($50 billion).

A second estimate commissioned by Madrid from management consultants Oliver Wyman and Roland Berger, which the government had flagged as crucial, is due by June 21. While it uses many of the same parameters as the IMF assessment, it may also look at non-property-related debts and come up with a larger figure.

Some analysts put the recapitalisation needs as high as 90 billion euros, but that number includes capital that Spain's largest and strongest banks can raise privately or create from profits, rather than needing from the government.

The euro zone official said aid from the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), if requested, could be quickly channelled to the Spanish government's bank assistance fund, known as the FROB, in the form of EFSF bonds.

The EFSF, set up in May 2010 and used to bail out Ireland and Portugal, has the capacity to raise up to 440 billion euros by issuing bonds to the market. It has already raised a large amount of money and would not need to raise more for Spain.

"There would be no need to tap markets, no cash would change hands, it would be triple-A EFSF bonds that would then be passed on to the individual banks," the official said.

This is a model that the euro zone has already successfully used in Greece, where the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund received 25 billion euros worth of EFSF bonds that were disbursed to Greek banks in need of capital.

The bonds can then be used as collateral in operations with the European Central Bank, allowing the banks to access ECB liquidity, or they can be used in other interbank operations.