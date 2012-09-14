NICOSIA, Sept 14 Spain will present by the end
of September a new set of structural reforms, including a
detailed timeline, to make sure it meets this year's budget
deficit targets, EU Commissioner for Economic and Monetary
Affairs Olli Rehn said on Friday.
"On fiscal policy and structural reforms, it is essential to
keep the momentum. (Spain's Economy Minister Luis) de Guindos
expressed very clearly that Spain is ready to take the necessary
action to meet the fiscal targets, which are certainly in
reach," Rehn said at a news conference following the meeting of
euro zone finance ministers in Nicosia.
"Minister De Guindos also informed the Eurogroup today that
the Spanish government intends to adopt a national reform
programme by the end of September based on recommendations of
the European Union with very clear commitments and precise
timetables," Rehn said.
Senior European sources told Reuters Spain was discussing
the conditionality of a bond-buying program from the euro zone
rescue funds and the European Central Banks based on the
European Commission issues in May.