NICOSIA, Sept 14 Spain will present by the end of September a new set of structural reforms, including a detailed timeline, to make sure it meets this year's budget deficit targets, EU Commissioner for Economic and Monetary Affairs Olli Rehn said on Friday.

"On fiscal policy and structural reforms, it is essential to keep the momentum. (Spain's Economy Minister Luis) de Guindos expressed very clearly that Spain is ready to take the necessary action to meet the fiscal targets, which are certainly in reach," Rehn said at a news conference following the meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Nicosia.

"Minister De Guindos also informed the Eurogroup today that the Spanish government intends to adopt a national reform programme by the end of September based on recommendations of the European Union with very clear commitments and precise timetables," Rehn said.

Senior European sources told Reuters Spain was discussing the conditionality of a bond-buying program from the euro zone rescue funds and the European Central Banks based on the European Commission issues in May.