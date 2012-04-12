WARSAW, April 12 Spain's government will pass
health and education reforms later this month, in the country's
latest measures to cut spending and meet difficult deficit
reduction targets, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said in Warsaw
on Thursday.
Speaking at a news conference after a bilateral meeting with
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Rajoy also strongly rebuffed
the idea that Spain would need a bailout despite the recent
spike in its borrowing costs.
"Spain will not be rescued. The alarm is unjustified," he
said.
The reforms to be passed this month are meant to give
Spain's 17 autonomous regions, which control health and
education spending, more flexibility to make cuts in those areas
and save an estimated 10 billion euros a year.