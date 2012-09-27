MADRID, Sept 27 Spain's indebted Castilla La Mancha region may seek 800 million euros ($1.03 billion) in emergency funding from the central government, regional and party sources said on Thursday.

If Castilla La Mancha makes an official request for aid, it would be the fifth Spanish region to tap an 18-billion-euro mechanism set up by the central government to ease funding problems in Spain's 17 autonomous communities.

Catalonia, Valencia, Murcia and Andalucia have already said they would seek aid.