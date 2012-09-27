* Castilla La Mancha fifth Spanish region to ask for rescue money

* Five regions out of 17 have asked for around 15 bln euros in aid

MADRID, Sept 27 Indebted Castilla La Mancha was the fifth of Spain's indebted regions to seek a bailout from the central government on Thursday, all but exhausting an emergency rescue fund.

Catalonia, Valencia, Murcia and Andalucia have already said they would seek aid, and with Castilla La Mancha's request for 848 million euros ($1.09 billion) they have asked for funding of around 15 billion euros.

The head of Castilla La Mancha's treasury department said the money would be used to cover existing debt and interest payments, and represented 10 percent of the region's total debt.

The government said the fund would be operating this week after announcing in July it would establish the new liquidity line to help cover the financing needs of regions that are shut out of capital markets.

Several other of Spain's 17 autonomous regions, including Madrid, have said they would not need to tap the fund.