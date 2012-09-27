BRIEF-Saudi's National Commercial Bank issues 1.3 bln riyals sukuk
* Issues subordinated additional Tier 1 capital sukuk, in the amount of SAR 1.3 billion through private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
MADRID, Sept 27 Spain's Treasury Minster Cristobal Montoro said on Thursday that he did not see any need to extend the 18 billion euro ($23.15 billion) fund set up to help financing needs among the countries' 17 autonomous regions.
On Thursday Castilla-La Mancha became the fifth region to say it would need rescue funds. Total demand for funds stands at around 15 billion euros after the region's petition for aid.
* Issues subordinated additional Tier 1 capital sukuk, in the amount of SAR 1.3 billion through private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
June 5 Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd