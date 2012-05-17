MADRID May 17 Spain's Treasury Minister
Cristobal Montoro said on Thursday the state would introduce a
mechanism backing the financing needs of the country's 17
autonomous regions by July.
Spain's regions are either locked out of capital markets or
face punitive levels to finance their debt needs. The leaders of
many regions have urged the central government for help to try
and reduce their borrowing costs.
"By early July, there will be a mechanism from the state to
provide a financial coverage to the autonomous regions but
conditioned to meeting strictly the deficit targets," Montoro
said at a news conference after a meeting with the
representatives of the regions in Madrid.