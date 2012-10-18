* Municipal workers in southern town owed 8 months' wages
* Staff still turn up for work, hoping for back wages
* Business groups want suppliers paid from bailout fund
* Moving no solution as crisis affects all of Spain-family
By Tracy Rucinski and Clare Kane
MADRID, Oct 18 Overdue bills are piling up at
Spain's regional governments and town halls, only months after
Madrid staged a rescue that was meant to end the shame of unpaid
workers and suppliers.
Financial crisis in the layers of administration below
national level is hurting everyone from Spain's biggest
corporations to local staff who would be among the lowest-paid
workers - but for the fact they often aren't being paid at all.
Inma Martinez, a separated mother of four, is one such
victim of attempts by regional and local governments to finance
their budget deficits by delaying payments.
Like her fellow municipal employees in the southern town of
La Linea de la Concepcion, she is owed eight months of unpaid
wages. Nevertheless, she turns up every day to clean the bus
station, fearing that if she stays at home the town hall will
fire her, probably ending any chance of recovering her wages.
Martinez, 47, has been reduced to begging for food with
other local families at a shopping centre in La Linea, which
nestles next to the British territory of Gibraltar.
"We just want help with food ... it's very hard for the
church to help everyone at the moment," said Martinez, who has
worked as a cleaner in the Andalucian coastal town for 14 years.
Now Martinez, whose children are aged from 12 to 27, says
she is suffering from depression because of the uncertainty over
her job. "People have lost everything - their cars, their
houses. The situation is really, really bad and they won't give
us any concrete information," she said.
This should not be happening. Earlier this year Prime
Minister Mariano Rajoy offered a 30 billion euro ($39
billion)bailout to cover months, or even years, of unpaid bills
for services ranging from health care to waste management.
The credit line was supposed to be a one-off deal for
municipalities and the 17 autonomous regions such as Catalonia
and Andalucia, whose problems lie at the heart of concerns that
the central government itself will need a euro zone rescue.
Regional and municipal governments badly missed targets for
cutting their budget deficits last year. This year they are
under huge pressure from Madrid to lower their deficits to a
total of 1.5 percent of Spain's annual economic output from 3.3
percent last year. This implies 18 billion euros of savings.
Rajoy's original bailout was designed to settle unpaid bills
and wages run up before the end of 2011.
But Spain is in recession and the resulting fall in tax
revenue is cancelling out the regions' cost-cutting, so they
have resumed trying to meet this year's deficit targets by
letting the bills pile up once again.
Already the central government has had to step in with a
second bailout worth 18 billion euros, this time to help the
regions to meet their obligations on bond borrowings.
Business groups want Madrid to let the local and regional
governments use funds from the second bailout - the regional
liquidity fund - for paying suppliers as well as making debt
payments, said sources representing major Spanish companies.
"The sector is in talks with the government to first use 2.5
billion euros left over from the original credit line to cover
debt to June 30, and then resort to the regional liquidity
fund," a business source with knowledge of the talks said.
Building and services firm FCC and the city
cleaning or services subsidiaries of listed infrastructure firms
such as ACS, Ferrovial and Sacyr have
all been affected by unpaid bills.
So have pharmaceutical and health care companies such as
Roche and Sanofi. Their lobby group
Farmaindustria said the regions seemed to be stacking up unpaid
bills at a faster pace this year than in the past, having
accumulated 1.5 billion euros of debt to its members by June.
"The government has enough ammunition right now to solve the
current situation. The issue is ensuring that the bad behaviour
doesn't repeat itself," the business source said.
The regions are responsible for administering health care
and other services. For years Spain's property boom yielded fat
tax revenues and they adjusted their spending accordingly.
However, the real estate market crashed four years ago and
tax revenue has consequently also dived. Poor management on all
levels of government has worsened the problem.
"Spain based its spending on a property bubble, as if it was
going to be getting those revenues forever," said J. Ignacio
Conde-Ruiz, an economist at the Fedea think tank.
Rajoy's last round of austerity measures, worth 65 billion
euros, includes reforms to streamline local administrations and
cancel town hall services that cannot be financed.
FAMILY DRAMA
La Linea typifies the plight of citizens whose livelihood
depends on public budgets. The local government, the town's
biggest employer, has simply stopped paying its 800 workers
their regular wages. Staff did get last year's Christmas bonus,
but only two weeks ago.
Government employees have little chance of finding any other
work in the town if they leave their posts. Martinez said one
colleague who decided to quit is now out of a job.
La Linea has no industry and little tourism, despite lying
next to the visitor magnet of Gibraltar. Unemployment is close
to 40 percent, far above the national rate of 25 percent which
along with Greece is already the highest in the European Union.
Residents say Mayor Gemma Araujo, a Socialist, should
negotiate a better deal for the town in paying off its debts and
prioritise paying staff.
Araujo admitted that municipal workers were owed a total of
eight months' back wages. However, she denied they had gone
eight consecutive months without getting anything, saying some
payments had been made in June.
She blamed the mess on the town's previous administration,
which was run by Rajoy's conservative People's Party. "When we
took over a year and a half ago, we discovered the situation was
totally chaotic at the town hall. There was 132 million euros of
debt to providers," she told Reuters.
Now 70 percent of municipal income is being used to pay off
the debts, leaving little to run services or pay staff.
Araujo and her senior staff are still drawing their own,
albeit sharply reduced, salaries. "The salaries of the mayor and
other top officials have been cut by 70 percent." she said. "Now
we need to stabilise the pay situation."
Already her workforce is demoralised. Mercedes Corbacho, who
restores religious art and directs a museum in the town, said
there was little stomach for a fight over the unpaid wages.
"There are no strikes, there's no pressure. The last protest I
went to there were five people there," she said.
Corbacho said she has started to fall behind on mortgage
payments for the family home, though at least her school teacher
husband is still being paid.
"I have to pay for my resources myself now ... We don't have
internet (at the museum), I don't even have a computer," she
said. Her husband has suggested they move elsewhere with their
two children aged 3 and 5, but they are reluctant to leave.
"Things are bad all over Spain, but we can't work without
being paid," she said.