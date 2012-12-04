MADRID Dec 4 Spain's autonomous regions had a
public deficit of 0.93 percent of Gross Domestic Product at the
end of September, the treasury ministry said on Tuesday.
Stripped of extraordinary items, such as early transfers of
funds from the central government, the figure came to 1.14
percent of GDP, the ministry said.
The full-year deficit target for Spain's 17 autonomous
regions is 1.5 percent of GDP while the overall deficit
objective - including central government and social security -
is 6.3 percent of GDP.
The deficit of Spain's central government came to 4.13
percent of gross domestic product in the January-October period,
the ministry said last week, meaning Spain is on track to meet
the year-end target.