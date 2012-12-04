MADRID Dec 4 Spain's autonomous regions had a public deficit of 0.93 percent of Gross Domestic Product at the end of September, the treasury ministry said on Tuesday.

Stripped of extraordinary items, such as early transfers of funds from the central government, the figure came to 1.14 percent of GDP, the ministry said.

The full-year deficit target for Spain's 17 autonomous regions is 1.5 percent of GDP while the overall deficit objective - including central government and social security - is 6.3 percent of GDP.

The deficit of Spain's central government came to 4.13 percent of gross domestic product in the January-October period, the ministry said last week, meaning Spain is on track to meet the year-end target.