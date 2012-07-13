MADRID, July 13 The Spanish government approved a new fund of up to 18 billion euros to ease the country's 17 regions' difficult funding situation, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Friday.

The mechanism, for which the regions will keep assuming full guarantee, will be funded through a six billion-euro loan from the state lottery and the rest will come from the Treasury.

"The fund will finance the autonomous communities on the basis of the funding costs of the Treasury plus a small spread," de Guindos said at a news conference after the weekly cabinet meeting.

"There is a guarantee that the regions will receive the funds (they need) but they keep the responsibility of paying them back," he added.

The Treasury will not change its debt issuance calendar, de Guindos also said.