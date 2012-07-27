MADRID, July 27 Spain will fund a new liquidity
mechanism to help the regions repay their debts through an
8-billion-euro bank loan, limiting the impact of the instrument
on the Treasury to 4 billion euros ($4.92 billion), the
Secretary for Economy said on Friday.
"There is an agreement with the banks which would be ready
to extend an additional funding of this quantity (of 8 billion
euros)," said Fernando Jimenez Latorre during a news conference.
"We add the 6 billion euros announced from the state lottery
and there would be another 4 billion euros from the coffer of
the Treasury," he also said, adding the issuance calendar of the
Treasury would not be altered by the liquidity needs of the
autonomous communities.