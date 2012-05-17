MADRID May 17 Highly indebted Spanish region
Catalonia said on Thursday it had reached a deal with the
central government on spending cuts as Spain races to control
finances in its autonomous communities and reassure investors it
can meet fiscal targets.
Another region, Valencia, which paid a high price to issue
short-term debt earlier this month, hinted its spending plans
would also be approved by the central government on Thursday and
called for the state to underwrite its bonds by the summer.
All 17 highly-devolved Spanish regions were meeting with
Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro to seek approval for their
revenue and spending plans for this year or face intervention by
the central government.
Spain's biggest risks are its troubled banking system and
overspending regions as it tries to prove it is fiscally healthy
and keep from being dragged deeper into the euro zone debt
crisis.
"I can confirm that the plan will be approved tonight," a
spokesman for the Catalan regional government told Reuters,
referring to the region's budget, which includes 1.5 billion
euros in spending cuts this year.
Valencia and Catalonia are Spain's two most indebted
regions, both with debt equalling 20 percent of their yearly
economic output. Catalonia represents a fifth of the Spanish
economy.