MADRID, April 14 Spanish regions controlled by
the ruling People's Party staged their backing for Prime
Minister Mariano Rajoy's austerity drive on Saturday in a move
intended to reassure investors the country can manage its
finances.
Eleven of Spain's 17 highly devolved autonomous regions,
which owe billions of euros to street cleaners and health
workers, are run by the centre-right party.
At a meeting chaired by Rajoy, they all committed to meeting
the deficit target of 1.5 percent set by the government in this
year's budget.
They also pledged to implement swiftly the extra savings of
10 billion euros ($13 billion) in health and education costs
announced last week, as Spain was sucked back into the centre of
the euro zone's financial storm.
The cost of insuring Spanish debt against default hit a
record high on Friday, driven by fears about the country's
banks. Investors are worried that the banks, already laden with
bad debts from a burst property bubble, are also acutely exposed
through their holdings of sovereign debt.
Spain's regions are expected to cut spending by 15 billion
euros in 2012 to help the country cut its budget deficit to 5.3
percent of gross domestic product (GDP) this year from 8.5
percent in 2011.
"The autonomous communities are not the problem, the
autonomous communities must be part of the solution," said
Dolores de Cospedal, The People's Party Secretary General and
President of the Castilla-La-Mancha region.
No details were given, however, on how the new savings will
be implemented. A meeting between the central government and the
regions, which manage their own health and education budgets, is
scheduled for next Wednesday to resolve the issue.
Last month, the government said it had reached agreement
from most of the regions to comply with harsh cost-cutting
measures, but several of them including heavyweight Catalonia
and populous Andalucia said the burden was unfair.
EURO CRISIS SIMMERS
The regions account for close to half of all public spending
in Spain and most of them greatly overspent last year. New
slippage in their finances could unnerve investors further.
After a period of relative calm, financial markets are again
starting to fear that the sovereign debt crisis which began in
Greece more than two years ago could engulf the far bigger
economies of Spain and Italy.
Spain, which spooked markets by raising its budget deficit
target for this year, will try to raise funds at a debt auction
next Thursday, after its borrowing costs surged at a sale last
week.
In a bid to calm financial markets, Spain's lower house of
parliament passed a new law this week enabling the central
government to intervene within nine months in the finances of
regions that do not comply with their targets.
The government has also announced it would publish quarterly
reports on the finances of the regions and it said it was
working on a formula to underwrite bonds issued by the regions
in order to cut their debt issuance costs.