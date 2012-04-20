* Government has tough guidelines over 17 regions' budgets
* Regions compromised due to government help with finances
* Catalonia wants more autonomy to help targets
By Nigel Davies
MADRID, April 20 Spain's deepest economic crisis
in decades has disrupted the delicate power balance between the
central government and highly autonomous regions like wealthy
Catalonia, complicating the country's austerity drive to renew
investor confidence.
Spain's 17 autonomous regions were granted autonomy in the
1978 Constitution recognising their nationalistic ambitions, but
the bulk of power remained in Madrid.
The regions account for around 50 percent of public
spending, almost all of it on health and education, but most
have few powers to collect taxes, so depend on transfers from
the central government.
Over the years, the culturally and linguistically distinct
Basque Country and Catalonia have used their nationalist
parties' clout in the national parliament to win concessions
from the central government and deepen their autonomy.
But now, with the euro zone debt crisis mounting, the
economy in its second recession since 2009, and the regions
blamed for overspending, the central government has passed new
rules allowing it to take control of budgets of regions that
cannot meet tough deficit targets as soon as May.
Spain's regions missed deficit targets by a wide margin last
year and international investors are keen to see signs that the
central government will not let them overspend again as the
country battles to avoid a bailout like neighbouring Portugal.
This week the central government rejected draft budgets from
northeastern Catalonia and southern Andalucia, which together
make up almost a third of the country's economy.
The central government is changing rules so that regions can
hike university fees and charge more for medication, moves that
could well spark street protests. But so far marches and a
recent general strike have been largely peaceful.
The regions are seen bowing to the tough controls because
the crisis has eroded their credit ratings and they are
depending on the central government for financing.
But even if they pull together to cut costs, Spain will
struggle to meet its deficit goal of 5.3 percent of gross
domestic product this year because the economy is in recession
and falling income will hit revenue.
CHANGE THE MODEL?
The conservative People's Party is seen as less respectful
of regional autonomy than the Socialists, who voters kicked out
in November after seven years in power.
Some PP leaders have used the crisis to suggest openly the
need for an overhaul of the regional model, returning powers to
the centre after 30 years of autonomy.
Esperanza Aguirre, the powerful PP head of the region of
Madrid, last week met Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and proposed
the regions hand back control of health and education to the
central government.
The idea was quickly dismissed by Rajoy's administration,
but the flames had already been ignited.
"There is growing tension between Madrid and Catalonia;
things cannot go on like this. There's a lot of people who are
infuriated here," said Ramon Tremosa, European member of
parliament from Catalan ruling party CiU, which is centre-right
like the PP.
Some of the most intense protests to date against austerity
have been in the Catalan capital Barcelona, where hundreds of
thousands marching against labour market reforms last month also
carried banners calling for more independence.
Tremosa said the central government's drive to increase
control was unfair since Catalonia was making deeper cuts.
Catalonia pledges fiscal discipline, but argues that it
should have more control over its taxes, following the example
of more federal states like Germany.
"Will this government that has always seen Spain as a
unified nation governed from Madrid, will they consider that
freedom to manage is the best solution in order to improve
public finance?" Albert Carreras, economy secretary for the
Catalan government, told Reuters.
While the populous and relatively poor southern region of
Andalucia does not have an independence movement like Catalonia,
it poses problems for the austerity drive. It is the biggest
region still in the hands of the Socialists, who are expected to
forge an alliance with a smaller leftist party to govern it.
Yet Andalucia's financial plight will most probably force
change.
"In Andalucia once the government is established it won't
have any choice but to make a pact with the central government
because it needs financing and to pay its providers. Andalucia
also has the highest unemployment rate in the country so it
urgently needs policies to generate jobs," said Jose Ramon Pin,
professor at the IESE business school.
Leftist parties and labour unions have accused the central
government of violating the constitution by increasing control
over regional spending.
But Pin, a former member of parliament who signed the 1978
Constitution, said that changes so far made by the PP were
purely technical.
INCOME FLAGGING
The 11 regions that are ruled by the PP have all signed up
to the government's austerity plan, and other regions are
expected to fall into line because the central government has
agreed to loan them 35 billion euros ($46.00 billion) to meet
outstanding payments to suppliers in return for fiscal
discipline.
"One of the biggest doubts over Spain is the state of the
regions. But we are going to intervene in regional finances if
they cannot reduce their costs. They have no alternative but to
cut their deficit," said a high-ranking government source.
The main factor that could knock the deficit off target is a
steeper than expected recession that would reduce tax income at
all levels of government and erode the 42 billion euros in
savings that Rajoy pledges for this year.
"There are substantial risks to the downside that could
jeopardise credible reform efforts. There is an ongoing process
to pay down debt going on across a number of sectors which
creates a toxic mix for growth," said Silvio Peruzzo at RBS.
He said it was hard to estimate the fall in revenues this
year, though expected that the government may need to embark on
more measures, such as raising value-added tax, which is low
compared with other European Union countries.