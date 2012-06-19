* Regions run up 1.5 bln euros debt to drug firms since Jan.
1
* Drug consumption to fall 15-20 pct by end-2012
* Latest deficit-cutting measures will cost sector 3 bln
euros
* Firms want government framework to invest for future
By Clare Kane
MADRID, June 19 The future of Spain's drug
industry could be in jeopardy if the government does not prevent
overspending regions from racking up more piles of unpaid
medical bills in a sector bearing the brunt of austerity
measures.
Madrid said in February it would clear the regions' debts
accumulated by end-2011, and expects to do so this month.
Hospitals owed more than 6.3 billion euros ($8 billion) to
drug companies at the end of last year, according to lobby group
Farmaindustria.
But payments of around 1.5 billion euros for debt run up
this year remain outstanding and many regions are piling up debt
at a faster pace than in 2011, Jordi Ramentol, president of
Farmaindustria, said.
"There are many regions that have practically not paid
anything since Jan. 1, 2012," Ramentol added at a news
conference in Madrid on Tuesday.
"The debt problem is continuing, it's a consequence of the
fact there is an imbalance between budgets and real spending."
Spain's 17 autonomous regions set budgets for public
services such as health and education independently of central
government. The regions account for around 50 percent of public
spending and missed deficit targets by a wide margin last year.
Drug consumption is expected to fall by between 15 and 20
percent by the end of the year, Farmaindustria said, as a result
of various measures taken by the centre-right government and its
socialist predecessor to cut spending in Spain's health service.
Cuts have been made across the public sector as Spain
battles to contain a debt crisis that has crippled its economy
since 2008 when a property boom collapsed, the government's
budget surplus turned to deficit and growth ground to a halt.
Reforms introduced in April, including part payment for
medicines, will cost the sector almost 3 billion euros. The
industry now needs a clear plan from the government to start
planning for the future, Ramentol said.
Humberto Arnes, director-general of Farmaindustria, which
represents Spanish drug companies, said the speed at which
regions were running up debt with pharmaceutical suppliers had
gathered pace since last year.
"(Debt) was increasing last year at a rate of 10 days (of
delays) each month, this year it could be faster," he said.
Spain's Health Ministry said almost three-quarters of the 17
billion euros set aside to pay all regional debts - also run up
in other sectors including education - would be used to clear
all healthcare-related bills.
"The measures that providers and the pharmaceutical industry
can take are exhausted. Many companies are in a very difficult
financial situation and they're taking decisions to reduce the
structures of their companies and cut staff," Ramentol said.
STARK WARNING
The pharmaceutical industry believes it can create quality
jobs and support the economy, but only if it has the backing of
the central government for research and development.
"We want to help exports and increase the number of jobs.
This is what the country needs, because we are in a downward
spiral," Ramentol said.
Drugmaker Rovi said last week it was looking to
invest in Spain while expanding into new markets such as China
and Brazil, and urged the government to take the health service
out of the line of fire.
"We've suffered a lot of cuts from different governments and
it would be the right time to change the focus to other areas of
national industry, bearing in mind the pharmaceutical industry
is the leader in research," financial director Javier Lopez
Belmonte told Reuters in an interview at the company's annual
general meeting.
Rovi, where profits rose 8 percent in the first quarter,
said it was increasing staff numbers in Spain and hoped to be
better positioned when the country emerges from a debt crisis
that has undermined investor confidence in the country.
Ramentol offered a stark warning on the future of Spain's
pharmaceutical industry if efforts are not made to support it
nationally: "We would be completely in the hands of countries
that can dispense drugs at very, very low prices."
($1 = 0.7889 euros)
(Additional reporting by Rodrigo De Miguel; Editing by Amanda
Cooper and David Hulmes)