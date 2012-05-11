BRIEF-Good Com Asset to buy Tokyo-based real estate for sale
* Says it plans to buy a Tokyo-based real estate for sale, at an undisclosed price
MADRID May 11 Spain plans to make its rental market more flexible as part of its drive to push banks to sell their real estate portfolios, the public works minister said on Friday.
* Says it plans to buy a Tokyo-based real estate for sale, at an undisclosed price
COLOMBO, June 9 The Sri Lankan rupee traded steady on Friday in tepid trade as mild inward remittances offset dollar demand from importers, dealers said.