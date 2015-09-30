MADRID, Sept 30 Spanish oil major Repsol
on Wednesday said it had sold part of its piped gas
business to Gas Natural Distribution and Redexis Gas
for 652 million euros ($728 million), helping it reach its asset
disposal target.
The company said it had now surpassed its goal to sell $1
billion in non-strategic assets, a target it set itself after
acquiring Canada's Talisman. It also sold its stake in fuel
logistics firm CLH earlier this month.
Redexis Gas is owned by Goldman Sachs' infrastructure fund.
($1 = 0.8956 euros)
(Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)