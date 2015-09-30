MADRID, Sept 30 Spanish oil major Repsol on Wednesday said it had sold part of its piped gas business to Gas Natural Distribution and Redexis Gas for 652 million euros ($728 million), helping it reach its asset disposal target.

The company said it had now surpassed its goal to sell $1 billion in non-strategic assets, a target it set itself after acquiring Canada's Talisman. It also sold its stake in fuel logistics firm CLH earlier this month.

Redexis Gas is owned by Goldman Sachs' infrastructure fund. ($1 = 0.8956 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)