MADRID, April 13 Spain's foreign minister has
called a meeting with Argentina's ambassador in Madrid to seek
clarity on the country's intentions on energy company YPF
, which is majority owned by Repsol, a
diplomatic source said.
The meeting may take place at 1300 local time (1100 GMT)
following the government's cabinet meeting.
"The minister (Jose Manuel) Garcia-Margallo has called a
meeting with the Argentine ambassador for today. He wants to
express his concern about the situation of Repsol in Argentina
and also get more clarity on Argentina's final intentions in the
case with YPF," the source said.
Argentine President Cristina Fernandez made no announcement
on Thursday regarding the future of YPF, the country's biggest
energy company, despite persistent rumours that it may take or
buy a stake.
