LIMA/MADRID, Sept 6 Spanish oil company Repsol said on Thursday that it had made a large natural gas discovery in Peru, with preliminary estimates pointing to one trillion to two trillion cubic feet of the fuel.

The discovery, in block 57 of the Camisea fields, would add to Peru's reserves of between 11.2 trillion and 18.6 trillion cubic feet.

Repsol owns 53.84 percent of the block, and Brazil's Petrobras holds 46.16 percent. Repsol said it would conduct new studies to evaluate the total size of the gas field. Block 57 is adjacent to Peru's main blocks of 56 and 88 in the country's southeastern jungle.

The nation is anxious to find new sources of gas as President Ollanta Humala tries to make the fuel available to Peruvians at a low cost and to build new pipelines and a petrochemical complex worth billions of dollars.

Major global energy companies have said they plan to participate in the petrochemical plants, which would produce everything from fertilizer to explosives, but they first need to have steady and guaranteed supplies from the Camisea fields.

Humala has also tried to assure Peruvians that "strategic" reserves will not be exported.

The Peru LNG consortium, which is led by U.S.-based Hunt Oil and also includes South Korea's SK Energy and Japan's Marubeni, began exporting liquefied natural gas in 2010 from the Peruvian liquefaction plant in Pampa Melchorita. (Reporting by Paul Day in Madrid and Terry Wade in Lima; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)