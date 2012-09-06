LIMA/MADRID, Sept 6 Spanish oil company Repsol
said on Thursday that it had made a large natural gas
discovery in Peru, with preliminary estimates pointing to one
trillion to two trillion cubic feet of the fuel.
The discovery, in block 57 of the Camisea fields, would add
to Peru's reserves of between 11.2 trillion and 18.6 trillion
cubic feet.
Repsol owns 53.84 percent of the block, and Brazil's
Petrobras holds 46.16 percent. Repsol said it would conduct new
studies to evaluate the total size of the gas field. Block 57 is
adjacent to Peru's main blocks of 56 and 88 in the country's
southeastern jungle.
The nation is anxious to find new sources of gas as
President Ollanta Humala tries to make the fuel available to
Peruvians at a low cost and to build new pipelines and a
petrochemical complex worth billions of dollars.
Major global energy companies have said they plan to
participate in the petrochemical plants, which would produce
everything from fertilizer to explosives, but they first need to
have steady and guaranteed supplies from the Camisea fields.
Humala has also tried to assure Peruvians that "strategic"
reserves will not be exported.
The Peru LNG consortium, which is led by U.S.-based Hunt Oil
and also includes South Korea's SK Energy and Japan's Marubeni,
began exporting liquefied natural gas in 2010 from the Peruvian
liquefaction plant in Pampa Melchorita.
(Reporting by Paul Day in Madrid and Terry Wade in Lima;
Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)