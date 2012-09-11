* Fiscal slippage leaves Spain with funding gap
* Spain must raise 30-45 billion euros by end 2012
* Pressure mounts from companies, ratings agencies
By Julien Toyer
MADRID, Sept 11 A widening fiscal gap and
mounting pressure from the business community and credit ratings
agencies leave Spain with little or no choice but to request
European aid soon despite saying it is in no rush to make a
decision, analysts and sources say.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has said his government is
studying strings attached to a new European Central Bank plan to
bring down Madrid's borrowing costs if it seeks assistance from
the euro zone's rescue fund. Rajoy said in a television
interview on Monday he still had not made up his mind.
But a combination of budget slippage, welfare costs inflated
by recession and overspending by Spain's autonomous regions mean
the government now needs to borrow 30-45 billion euros in
medium- and long-term paper rather than the planned 20 billion
by the end of the year.
Spain, which after Greece, Ireland and Portugal has become
the latest focus of a euro zone debt crisis now nearly three
years old, says it can afford to take its time.
The Treasury has issued 66 billion euros, or 76.8 percent,
of its original medium- and long-term funding plan of 86 billion
euros for 2012.
It has also secured European rescue funds of up to 100
billion euros for its troubled banks and plans to use bank loans
and the national lottery to fund an 18-billion-euro liquidity
mechanism for its highly indebted regions.
The risk that financial strife in the banks and regions
spills over to the central government have been at the heart of
investor concerns over Spain.
Although yields on Spain's benchmark 10-year bond reached
record highs in July, the country's average debt servicing cost
is lower than in previous years at 4.7 percent for long-term
maturities, compared to a forecast of 6.4 percent in the 2012
budget.
This, however, is only one small part of the equation and
market pressure could quickly prove unsustainable, forcing
Madrid to accelerate the aid request.
The Treasury has little flexibility between now and the end
of the year as it must refinance 27.5 billion euros of debt
coming due in October.
Credit rating agency Moody's, which has Spain's sovereign
debt rated just one notch above junk grade, is due to release
its next review by the end of September. Moody's and Standard
and Poor's both said last month an aid request would be
favourable for the country's ratings, a clear signal that they
would downgrade Spain if it failed to make an application.
DOWNGRADE
Business leaders, wary that a sovereign downgrade to junk
would trigger further ratings cuts for Spain's top companies,
which are already struggling to cut mountains of debt, are
pressing the government to move forward with the request.
"(A downgrade) would be devastating for companies and that's
perhaps the biggest concern now for the government," said one
Spanish official, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Arturo Fernandez, a leader of the CEOE business association
said last week time was running out, although some executives of
big Spanish multinationals fear the stigma of an aid request.
The Treasury is rapidly losing firepower as its liquidity
buffer diminished to 23 billion euros in July from 40 billion
euros in May, according to data from the Bank of Spain.
Analysts from Banesto believe it fell further in August to
reach a worrying 12 billion euros, in line with the estimate of
another senior analyst, Nick Kotsonis, who put the buffer at 13
billion euros.
"I think it is a done deal that Spain will seek assistance.
They didn't raise nearly enough money in the markets in August
and in fact I would argue that they are not even trying to avoid
assistance at this point," said Kotsonis, senior fixed income
analyst at the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System.
Banesto said it was "only a matter of time" before Spain
made a request.
FISCAL GAP
Perhaps even more worrying is the fiscal gap Spain is set to
register at the end of the year despite 14 billion euros of
fresh spending cuts and tax hikes for 2012 announced in July.
A higher-than-expected rise in consumer prices will cost an
extra 4 billion euros for a one-time inflation adjustment to
state pensions. Spending on unemployment benefits increased by 5
percent this year when the government had expected them to fall
by 5 percent, creating another 3-billion-euro budget hole.
And a tax amnesty meant to raise 2.5 billion euros by
November had only attracted 50 million euros at the end of July,
according to budget ministry figures.
The gap could widen more as further slippages -- 1 billion
euros for every decimal point in the deficit -- are likely to
materialise after Spain reported a central government deficit of
4.6 percent of GDP from January to July, already above the 4.5
percent full-year target.
The government says the central government deficit will fall
in coming months, leaving it on track to meet the objective, as
the figure takes into account transfers to indebted regions
which are also a major source of concern for financial markets
as their fiscal performance remains unclear.
Jose Ignacio Conde-Ruiz, economist and deputy director of
the FEDEA think-tank in Madrid, sees the autonomous regions
overshooting their joint deficit target of 1.5 percent of GDP
and reaching 2.2 percent under his most optimistic scenario.
FUNDING PROGRAMME
A source familiar with government thinking said the overall
public deficit could go as high as 8 percent of GDP, creating an
additional funding shortfall of about 15 billion euros.
Adding up all the elements of the funding gap, the final
funding figure in medium- and long-term paper which would have
to be issued by the end of the year comes to 30 billion euros --
or 45 billion if the deficit climbs to 8 percent -- rather than
the 20 billion euros under the current programme.
An economy ministry spokeswoman said the Treasury would
stick to its funding programme, which will enable Spain to meet
its financial obligations until the end of the year. "New
measures have been taken in July and we believe that there is no
need to alter our programme to meet our obligations," she said.
Spain could issue more short-term paper to take advantage of
improved funding conditions after the ECB bond-buying plan was
announced last week, but its issuance calendar on short-term
maturities already looks busy, with 35 billion euros still to
come in 2012.
An emphasis on shorter-dated debt would also store up future
problems as it would add to an already very challenging funding
program over the next three year, with debt repayments of 122
billion euros due in 2013, 83 billion euros in 2014 and 70
billion euros in 2015, well above the 57 billion euros Spain
faced in 2012.