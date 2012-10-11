* German political obstacles need time
* Rajoy seeks more clarity on ECB bond-buying goals
* Rajoy focused on banking union
By Fiona Ortiz
MADRID, Oct 11 Spain is comfortable putting off
an international aid request for weeks or even months as it
waits out German political obstacles and seeks greater
definition on the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme,
analysts and sources say.
In the meantime, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is
focusing on measures such as intensifying labour market reforms,
as well as pushing for a European banking union that would help
rebuild confidence in Spain's tarnished banking sector.
Spain's borrowing costs spiked in July, the yield on the
benchmark 10-year bond jumped over an unsustainable 7 percent,
but tumbled after ECB head Mario Draghi unveiled a bond-buying
scheme to lower Spanish borrowing costs.
Spain must first sign up for a European rescue plan to
trigger the bond buying. Given its debt position, the Spanish
government still sees that step as inevitable but pressure has
eased as investors are less willing to bet against Spain with
the ECB waiting in the wings.
Germany has sent Spain strong signals that it should hold
off because German Chancellor Angela Merkel is wary of
presenting a fresh aid request to her parliament, euro zone
sources say.
Sources familiar with Rajoy's thinking say he also wants the
ECB to indicate exactly what it will achieve with the
bond-buying. Is the idea to avoid periodic volatility or to
define a reasonable level for the risk premium on Spanish debt?
they ask.
"We will end up there, with ECB action, but the ECB is still
designing the instrument in more accurate terms," said a source
close to the government. "The markets understand that we have
the fire extinguisher. We'll see how it evolves in the coming
weeks."
Turmoil over Greece, a fresh spike in Spanish yields or a
credit rating downgrade to junk status for Spanish government
bonds could accelerate the process, but for now Madrid is
comfortable taking it slow, the source said.
Spanish officials see more risks to moving ahead quickly
without assured German backing, than in delaying a request.
Meanwhile, they think things are moving in the right
direction. For example, criticism of Draghi's plan has died down
after strident objections from European Central Bank Governing
Council Member Jens Weidmann, who heads the German Bundesbank.
"We think that the current period of vacillation might last
for several months if events don't intervene," Alex White, an
economist with JP Morgan in London, wrote in a research note.
White said he saw little on the horizon to change Germany's
desire to avoid a Bundestag vote on Spain in the near-term.
Then there is Rajoy's personality to consider.
"Rajoy has infinite patience to put up with tension where
others would break down," said a senior banker in Spain.
Although Rajoy has said he is studying conditions for
seeking European aid, there is no mystery over what the European
Commission would demand of Spain in terms of structural reforms
an spending cuts.
Euro zone sources have said conditions are likely to be
largely in line with measures the country has already taken,
since Spain would not be applying for a full rescue programme
that would cover all of its financing needs.
The International Monetary Fund has sent a strong message to
European policymakers to focus on growth even as they try to
correct deficits, a line Spain applauds.
With the economy in a deep recession and unemployment close
to 25 percent, Spanish officials point out that ECB intervention
might bring liquidity, but won't revive economic growth.
"With or without liquidity we have a growth problem
globally, that we must start discussing," said the source close
to the government.
BANKING REFORM
Rajoy has concentrated on moving forward with banking union
- under which the ECB would supervise European banks and the
region would set up a deposit guarantee fund - which he sees as
key to improving Spanish banks' access to liquidity.
After meeting French President Francois Hollande on
Wednesday the two leaders called for rapid progress toward
banking union at a European leaders' summit next
week. However, Germany and others do not expect agreement even
on cross-border supervision for a year or more.
Originally, Spain was pushing for the banking union because
it would have allowed the ESM rescue fund to directly
recapitalise Spanish banks, keeping the cost of a financial
sector rescue off the country's public accounts.
However, Spain is less concerned about that impact now,
since it estimates it will use only 40 billion euros of the 100
billion euros of bank rescue funds lined up, equivalent to only
4 points of gross domestic product.
Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro calculated the deficit
would swell to 7.4 percent of GDP this year when taking the bank
rescue into account, but he said the European Commission would
not consider that as non-compliance with targets, since it is a
one-off.
But banking union is still paramount for Spain since it
would foster some confidence in its financial sector, which was
crippled by a decade-long building boom that collapsed four
years ago leaving the banks with 184 billion euros of bad debt.
Rajoy has announced 65 billion euros in budget savings by
the end of 2014 to try to bring Spain's deficit down
drastically, in line with European Union targets.
But rising unemployment, falling tax revenue and the
recession are undermining his efforts.
The Spanish government is acutely aware that next door,
Portugal's severe spending cuts have failed to revive the
economy.
On Tuesday, in Luxembourg at a meeting of European finance
ministers, Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said the
euro zone believed Spain's budget cuts programme should take
account of its recession.
In Madrid, the source close to the government said under
European rules if the government misses is deficit target
because of recession, the European Commission would not apply
sanctions for a missed deficit.