MADRID, June 24 Spain's central bank governor said on Wednesday he hoped to recover around 5 billion euros of 51 billion euros in public funds injected to rescue the country's ailing banking sector after a burst property bubble.

Luis Maria Linde, speaking at a parliamentary hearing, said it was still not clear what could be recovered from Bankia . Last week Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said he was confident most of the aid poured into Bankia, which took 22.5 billion euros of the rescue funds, would be recovered as the country's economy improved.

The state started to sell down its majority stake in Bankia in early 2014.

