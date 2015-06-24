MADRID, June 24 Spain's central bank governor
said on Wednesday he hoped to recover around 5 billion euros of
51 billion euros in public funds injected to rescue the
country's ailing banking sector after a burst property bubble.
Luis Maria Linde, speaking at a parliamentary hearing, said
it was still not clear what could be recovered from Bankia
. Last week Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said he
was confident most of the aid poured into Bankia, which took
22.5 billion euros of the rescue funds, would be recovered as
the country's economy improved.
The state started to sell down its majority stake in Bankia
in early 2014.
(Reporting By Andres Gonzalez; writing by Elisabeth O'Leary;
editing by Robert Hetz)