LONDON, June 11 (IFR) - The bail-out of Spain's banks via a
package of up to 100bn - ultimately provided by the Eurozone's
dedicated rescue funds, the European Financial Stability
Facility and its successor the European Stability Mechanism -
may not be a definitive solution.
Two senior officials involved in their own countries'
financial crises said that deep restructuring of the banking
sector, including nationalisation and subsequent closure of some
assets, was a necessary part of curing such problems.
"Whatever solution is proposed for the euro, first has to
solve the banking crisis before then addressing other issues
that have stemmed from it," Carlos Steneri, head of Uruguay's
debt management office during the Latin American country's own
financial crisis a decade ago, told the IIF spring meeting in
Copenhagen last week.
However, by agreeing to recapitalise stricken institutions
the problem may be prolonged.
"If you act as a true lender of last resort, then you will
end up owning banks. After that it's then a simple question of
corporate finance - selling or closing some assets then moving
the remaining banks out of the public sector," said Stefan
Ingves, the governor of Riksbank, Sweden's central bank.
Ingves, who is also currently chairman of the Basel
Committee on Banking Supervision at the Bank for International
Settlements, was a senior official at the Swedish ministry of
finance during the country's crisis in the early 1990s when many
Swedish banks were nationalised.
"You have to put up capital, tell markets you can do this
and then do it," he added. "You have to want to do these things.
It has to be more than just talk."
Ingves was subsequently in charge of the Swedish agency that
managed the banks before joining the Riksbank as deputy
governor.
Spain's prime minister Mariano Rajoy has argued that Spain
has embarked on this process by forcing the countries' savings
banks, or cajas, to consolidate from 45 to 10 institutions and
several to be taken over by the Bank of Spain following several
stress tests of the sector.
'IDIOTIC'
However, one international banking lawyer said he feared the
huge sum now pledged to Spanish banks, at 100bn, was
effectively a waste of resources.
"The bailout is idiotic. Why put more money into banks that
shouldn't be propped up," the lawyer said.
"If you go around propping up banks like that [which are not
systemic] then the sovereign can't afford to do that. It makes
no sense whatsoever. What they should do is wind them down and
make creditors take losses," he added.
Ingves agreed that such tough decisions needed to be
addressed. "We are in for a period of change in the European
banking sector. The idea of European banking union sounds nice
but in the meantime countries will still have to do what they
have to do to clear up market uncertainty."
The Riksbank governor added that policymakers should "focus
more on going concerns and not gone concerns" when considering
controversial measures to impose losses on bank creditors.
Uruguay decided to restructure its debts in May 2003, asking
bondholders to extend, voluntarily, their maturities by five
years. This happened 17 months after neighbour Argentina
defaulted in December 2001.
However, Steneri said the debt re-profiling was only one act
in a wider financial crisis that involved significant bank
restructuring as depositors fled the region after Argentina's
default.
He said: "We lost deposits equivalent to 20% of our GDP. We
had to restructure the banking sector and ended up closing a
fifth of our banks. First you need to give depositors assurance
to keep their money in banks, then restructure the banks. Only
then did we restructure the debts voluntarily."
"Contagion is what Europe is facing at the moment. This
happened in Uruguay when the Argentina crisis flared up.
Therefore I worry about what is happening in Europe at the
moment," said Steneri.
One sovereign debt restructuring expert suggested that
Spain, and other peripheral countries, should follow Uruguay's
precedent and re-profile their debts.
"By just adding a few years to the maturity of bonds you
take maturing bonds out of the immediate problem. It's not
painless but most investors would roll over their positions
anyway," said the expert.
