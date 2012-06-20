RABAT, June 20 A potentially controversial
Italian proposal for the euro zone's rescue funds to start
buying the debt of stricken euro zone countries is
"intelligent", Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel
Garcia-Margallo said on Wednesday.
Asked if Spain will formally request bank aid on Thursday at
the Eurogroup meeting, he told reporters: "We will need to wait
for the assessment of independent auditors tomorrow and compare
that to the findings of IMF deciding what to do next."
"I think there needs to be an intervention in secondary
markets of public debts," he added, without elaborating.
Italian officials have said their plan, which is aimed at
lowering the financing costs of countries such as Spain and
Italy, would be discussed at a meeting of finance ministers this
week.