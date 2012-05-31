AMSTERDAM May 31 A restructuring of Spanish government debt is "not desirable, not feasible and also not needed", the head of the International Institute of Finance (IIF), Charles Dallara, said in a Dutch newspaper interview published on Thursday.

"Greece was unique. The size of the Spanish economy is too large for a private sector involvement," Dallara was quoted as saying in Dutch daily Het Financieele Dagblad.

As IIF chief, Dallara spent months in Athens at the turn of the year negotiating the largest ever sovereign debt restructuring.

The Spanish government is faced with rising funding costs for its debt and problems for its banks triggered by a slump in property prices. It is looking at ways to inject capital in nationalised lender Bankia.

A solution to Spain's problems was to let the euro zone's rescue funds, which have been set up to bail out countries, directly invest in Spanish banks, Dallara was quoted as saying by the paper.

"The European fund has to become bigger and needs to be used more flexible," he said.

"The issue is to cut the problematic relation between the government and banks."

Other ways to ease Europe's debt crisis were to delay the implementation of higher capital requirements for banks, and take one or two more years to cut government spending, Dallara said.

He remained confident about Greece, which faces elections next month, despite the country's political problems.

The IIF's Washington DC head office was not immediately available to comment.